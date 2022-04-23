The municipality of Amsterdam announced Friday it had order three delivery service distribution centers in the popular De Pijp district to close their doors, citing nuisance and violation of zoning plans. The distribution centers, known as "dark stores" because customers can't visit them, belong to Getir, Gorillas and Zapp.

The distribution centers are located in spots intended for traditional stores that customers can visit and shop at, according to the municipality. Therefore, the dark stores do not meet zoning requirements.

In addition, the centers are contributing to traffic, noise, bicycle parking and waste problems for residents of the district. They are open outside normal store hours, contributing to the disturbance.

Amsterdam announced it is working on a new zoning plan that will include dark stores for flash delivery, stating where they can be located. The municipality announced in January that it would temporarily ban the creation of new dark stores, and Rotterdam followed the example soon after.