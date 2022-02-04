Rotterdam is following Amsterdam's example and is temporarily banning flash delivery services' "dark stores" - small distribution centers often set up in the middle of residential neighborhoods in spots reserved for stores. Since they arrived in Rotterdam mid-2021, residents have complained about blocked sidewalks, unsafe situations in traffic, and noise pollution, the city said, NOS reports.

Speedy delivery services like Gorillas and Getir promise to deliver groceries within 10 minutes. Their distribution centers are therefore located as close to the customers as possible. The windows of those centers are often taped closed, giving rise to the name "dark stores."

On Friday, the Rotterdam city council approved the decision to allow no other dark stores to open for the next year while it reviews under what conditions they can open. "There is nothing wrong with flash delivery itself, but how things are now in practice is bloody irritating," said alderman Roos Vermeij. "With this decision, we put things in order, and we can better regulate the arrival of new dark stores. We grant the flash deliverers their company and their customers quickly delivered groceries. But we especially grant Rotterdam residents fine shopping streets without nuisance."

Gorillas told NOS the company is "disappointed and surprised" by Amsterdam and Rotterdam's measures. "In any case, we will continue to adopt a constructive position, and we are always happy to consult with the municipalities on how things can be improved. We will make an extra effort in the coming period."

Getir also said it regrets the measure and wants to consult with the municipalities. "We look forward to an open dialogue to shape the future of the industry."