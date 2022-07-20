The Netherlands is covered by a code yellow weather warning on Wednesday. In the morning, the warning is for the slowly dissipating heat. And in the afternoon, there will be thunderstorms in the south and east of the country, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

“The national heat plan is still active today. Therefore code yellow still applies. However, the heat is gradually dissipating. In the east, temperatures will still climb to 30 degrees Celsius,” the KNMI said.

The code yellow heat warning applies to the entire country until 10:00 a.m. A code yellow thunderstorms warning takes effect in Gelderland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg at 5:00 p.m. and will last until around 2:00 a.m. “Chance of lightning strikes and hail. Traffic and outside activities may be hindered. Avoid open water and open areas, do not shelter under trees,” the KNMI warned.

The day started sunny in the northeast and cloudy in the southwest, with a moderate to strong southwesterly wind. This afternoon will see clouds across the country with some periods of sunshine and a few showers. The showers will take the form of thunderstorms in the south and east. After two blistering days, maximums will range between a cool 22 degrees along the coast and 31 degrees along the eastern border.

Thursday will be cloudy, rainy, and cool, with maximums ranging between 18 and 22 degrees. The cloud cover and cool temperatures will persist on Friday.

From Saturday, the sun will show its face more and more, and temperatures will climb again. Thermometers could hit 30 degrees again on Monday.