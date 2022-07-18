The temperature in De Bilt, Utrecht rose to 30 degrees, marking the first official "tropical" day of the year, the Dutch meteorological institute KNMI announced. The term "tropical" is used whenever the maximum temperature reaches that point in De Bilt. The city is home to the KNMI, and considered to be the meteorological average for the Netherlands.

It was also above 30 degrees in other places. The highest temperature so far has been measured by 2:30 p.m was in Westdorpe, part of Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, in Zeeland. The temperature reached 33.6 degrees there.

The first official tropical day was recorded later than usual, according to Weeronline. The average is on June 29. Last year it was June 17, and the year before it was June 26. The earliest tropical day was on May 9, 1976.

Since 1994 there have been one or more tropical days in De Bilt every year. On average there are five, but last year it was just one. In 2020 there were twelve. The record year was 1976, when there were 14 tropical days.