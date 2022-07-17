This summer, the Ministry of Agriculture will tell banking institutions in the Netherlands that they have to actively contribute to transitioning farm businesses into more sustainable companies. The ministry intends to tell banks that it is their responsibility to do a so, a spokesperson said in response to reporting from NRC.

The ministry said that talks are being held with all banks, but it was not willing to discuss how talks were progressing with specific banks. The Tweede Kamer recently insisted that the financial sector also help farmers to adapt to the new nitrogen standards.

Members of Parliament mainly expressed irritation with Rabobank. The bank is the largest country’s lender to the agricultural sector.

Research is also being conducted into the way in which banks, suppliers and customers can be obliged to make a substantial contribution to the transition costs of farmers. The ministry is carrying out this study at the request of the Tweede Kamer.