The Netherlands will vote against the European Union's Nature Restoration Law when the issue is put to the European Council next month, wrote caretaker Nature and Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal on Monday. She initially planned to vote in favor of the law at the April 12 meeting. Last week, a majority in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Parliament, adopted a motion from the BBB and NSC calling for her to vote down the law.

The European law will oblige Member States to significantly restore natural habitats by achieving specific milestones by 2030, 2040 and 2050. Such plans could cost the Netherlands tens of billions of euros over the next 25 years, but the improved quality of nature will probably yield even more gains, according to research released last week. The proposal was introduced by Frans Timmermans when he was European Commissioner, and has since been weakened.

Van der Wal said on March 1 that she wanted to show that the Netherlands is a reliable negotiating partner as compromises have been in the past which favor the Dutch. Moreover, she said the regulation is expected to pass because a majority of the 27 Member States support the Nature Restoration Law.

The Tweede Kamer then debated a motion from Caroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​and Rosanne Hertzberger (NSC) calling for the Cabinet to reverse its position. When they put their motion forward, it raised the ire of many MPs in the Tweede Kamer, some who said it was premature as the Tweede Kamer had not yet debated the research into the consequences of the bill. It won over a majority anyway in a vote on March 5.

The Cabinet will implement the Tweede Kamer motion, the caretaker minister wrote in a letter to Parliament on Monday. "This means that the Cabinet will vote against the Nature Restoration Law, with an explanatory note to the vote recognizing the extent to which the Netherlands has complied," she said. Van der Wal is concerned that a no-vote could damage Dutch positions on issues that are still being negotiated. She has previously acknowledged that the law is "very challenging," and said it will have a "major impact on the Netherlands.

The law was adopted on February 27 by the European Parliament by a vote of 329-275. Of the 29 Dutch Members of European Parliament, 13 voted for, 13 voted against, and three did not vote. The issue even led some Dutch MEPs to break from their political groups. CDA members stood with the European People's Party and voted against the measure, but Anja Haga, who represents ChristenUnie in the same group, voted in favor.

"Many politicians have been frightened by the farmers' protests and do not dare to make choices. That does not help the farmers; on the contrary. Agriculture deserves clear, future-oriented choices upon which farmers can build. Fortunately, the majority of the European Parliament ultimately recognized this," Haga wrote.

But a majority in the Tweede Kamer believes that the Netherlands will not be able to meet the goals of the Nature Restoration Law. It calls for the restoration of 30 percent of habitats in poor condition by 2030, 60 percent by 2040 and 90 percent by 2050. Timmermans left his position as European Commissioner last year to lead the GroenLinks-PvdA faction in the Tweede Kamer.