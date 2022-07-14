Rapid grocery delivery service Zapp is withdrawing from the Netherlands, though stores will remain open for the time being. The company recently informed staff about their decision, AT5 reports.

“As you know, we have entered a period of consultation after our proposal to stop our activities in the Netherlands,” Zapp Netherlands said in an email to employees. “These consultations have now been completed, and we can confirm that we are leaving the Netherlands.”

Zapp said it would look for ways to protect employees’ jobs but did not elaborate. “We can let you know that we offer all parties involved more than the legally required compensation in a settlement agreement,” the company said in the email.

Rapid grocery delivery services like Zapp promise to deliver groceries within minutes of ordering. They’re quickly gaining popularity in the Netherlands but also facing increased opposition from local governments despite attempts to mediate with a code of conduct.

To achieve delivery in minutes, these companies set up distribution centers, also known as “dark stores,” in residential neighborhoods. Locals complain about delivery scooters blocking the sidewalks, increased traffic, and other nuisance.

Various municipalities, including Amsterdam and The Hague, are working on regulations to ban rapid grocery delivers from residential neighborhoods.