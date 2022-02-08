Rapid delivery is quickly gaining popularity in the Netherlands. Last month, 2.8 percent of the population said they used these delivery services that promise grocery deliveries within 20 minutes at least once. That is double compared to August when 1.4 percent of people used these services at least once, market agency GfK found in a survey of nearly 4,600 consumers, NOS reports.

Four rapid delivery services are currently active in the Netherlands: Zapp, Getir, Gorillas, and Flink. They're not available everywhere yet, mainly in the large cities. Flink is the most popular, with 52 percent of rapid delivery users using this company. Gorillas is in a close second at 48 percent, followed by Getir at 21 percent, and Zapp at 15 percent.

There is also some opposition to these new delivery services. Amsterdam and Rotterdam announced a ban on any new "dark stores" opening in the cities for at least a year. These are a kind of mini-distribution center for the rapid delivery servicers, often located in the middle of residential areas. Locals complain about blocked sidewalks, noise, and reckless bicycle or scooter delivery drivers.

"In Amsterdam and Rotterdam, there is indeed opposition from society to the rapid deliverers," Norman Buysse of GfK said to NOS. "But consumers clearly need it. Its popularity is growing, especially among young people, but also among people with children."

GfK conducted its survey last month amid the Omicron coronavirus wave that had many people stuck in quarantine at home. "I think that rapid deliverers benefited from this situation," Buysse said. "The question is how many people who started using it in quarantine will continue to do so afterward. I do expect people to get used to the convenience."