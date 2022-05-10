Four large rapid grocery delivery services have jointly drawn up a code of conduct with which they want to prevent conflicts with municipalities and the people who live around their branches. Flink, Getir, Gorillas, and Zapp signed the agreements.

People can order small groceries from rapid delivery companies, which they then deliver within minutes. To do that, their distribution points are located in the middle of residential areas. These distribution points are known as "dark stores" - customers can't go in, and the windows are taped off. The deliverers often wait on the curb with their electric bicycles for orders. Then they blast through traffic to get to their destination in time. This leads to frustration among residents.

Several municipalities have taken measures against these rapid delivery services. Amsterdam recently closed down a dark store, and a court ruled in favor of the closing. With every ban, the rapid delivery service misses out on potential revenue. Hence the new code of conduct.

The code of conduct contains six principles. The four companies promised to "choose their locations with care." So there will be no dark stores "in central shopping streets, pedestrian zones, or in the vicinity of primary- or secondary schools." Delivery workers will not be allowed to cause a nuisance and must leave space on the sidewalk for pedestrians. The companies said that "safety for our staff and fellow road users is our top priority." They limit e-bikes' speed to 25 kilometers per hour and electric scooters to 45 km/h. Delivery drivers will be paid per hour, so they won't lose out if they drive slowly and aren't rewarded for speeding.

Flink, Getir, Gorillas, and Zapp said they want to make agreements with the municipality for each location, for example, about "parking, supplies, and the appearance of the location." This will apply "to all new branches in the Netherlands and existing branches where possible."