Company HyCC plans to build Europe's largest green hydrogen plant in the Port of Amsterdam. If all goes according to plan, the plant will start operating in 2027 with a capacity of 500 megawatts, Parool reports.

If HyCC succeeds, it will quickly dethrone Shell as the operator of the biggest hydrogen plant in Europe. The oil and gas giant plans to open its plant, with a capacity of 200 megawatts, in the port of Rotterdam in 2025. Green hydrogen is considered a major step toward an economy less dependent on fossil fuels. It's made by electrolysis, splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen. Doing so with renewable electricity, like solar- or wind power, means no greenhouse gases are emitted.

HyCC has completed its first feasibility study and is now looking for a suitable location, applying for permits, and concluding agreements with potential customers. The company is primarily targeting the industry and transport sector.

The company sees the port of Amsterdam as an ideal location for an operating base. "This is a region with Schiphol, shipping, industry, and the only steel company in the Netherlands. All these sectors need large volumes of hydrogen in all their scenarios," HyCC director Marcel Galjee said to the newspaper.

HyCC is a partnership between chemical company Nobian and the Australian investment company Macquarie. Nobian is another spin-off of AkzoNobel through its former parent company Noyryon.