Shell plans to build a massive renewable hydrogen plant in Rotterdam, the oil- and gas giant announced on Wednesday. Holland Hyrdogen I will be the largest in Europe and should be operational in 2025, the company said.

Shell will build the plant on the Tweede Maasvlakte in the port of Rotterdam. Once fully operational, the plant can produce up to 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen daily. The plant will also be powered sustainably, using electricity from the offshore wind farm Hollands Kust, which Shell partly owns.

The hydrogen made in Holland Hydrogen I will supply the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, replacing some of the grey hydrogen currently used in the refinery and reducing emissions from the facility's production of energy products like petrol and diesel, Shell said.

The renewable hydrogen plant is part of Shell's efforts to become a net-zero business by 2050.

"Holland Hydrogen I demonstrates how new energy solutions can work together to meet society's needs for cleaner energy," said Anna Mascolo, executive vice president of Emerging Energy Solutions at Shell. “Renewable hydrogen will play a pivotal role in the energy system of the future, and this project is an important step in helping hydrogen fulfill that potential.”