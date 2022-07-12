The police arrested a 56-year-old man from Eindhoven on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the death of a man and a woman. The Belgian police found their remains on Tuesday morning in a home on Congostraat in Ophoven, part of the Belgian municipality of Kinrooi. The crime scene lies just across the Limburg border, south of Weert.

Both victims were murdered, according to the Belgian Public Prosecutor's Office. The two people killed are a woman and her cousin, both in their thirties, according to local media. A spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor's Office would not confirm the victims’ identities on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Gazet van Antwerpen, both victims are of Dutch descent and the young woman is the ex-partner of the man suspected of the double murder. The woman is believed to have a daughter from a previous relationship, but the child was not with her when she was killed, the newspaper said.

The spokesperson for the prosecution service was unable to provide more detail.