The first weekend of the summer holiday “actually went quite well” at Schiphol. However, the queues for security stretched up to two hours several times due to many passengers arriving at Schiphol too early, according to an airport spokesperson.

The airport made even more emphatic appeals to passengers, asking them not to show up at the airport more than four hours before departure. Schiphol said it understands that people arrive earlier because of concerns about the crowds at the airport caused by staff shortages in recent months. But according to the spokesperson, this leads to unnecessary queues, especially in the early morning, because check-in counters are not open that long before departure. Travelers then pile up there well in advance of their flights.

Other peak times are around noon and during the afternoon. Outside those times, lines run smoothly, according to the airport.

Due to the crowds and personnel shortages, Schiphol instructed airlines to reduce their passenger numbers this summer. The airport believes this is the reason that the first summer holiday weekend went quite well.

Schiphol is also struggling with staff shortages in baggage handling, resulting in many unprocessed suitcases left at the baggage claim in recent weeks. According to the spokesperson, a larger part of these items have been moved to another place at the airport, but that does not solve the problem in itself. More suitcases are being left behind.

“But it’s especially important that the first big pileup is dealt with,” the spokesperson said. “It looks like we’re keeping the baggage claim area fairly clear.”