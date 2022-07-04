Five airline travelers were cautioned by authorities at Schiphol Airport because of how they collected their own suitcases at baggage claim during the early morning hours of Sunday. The luggage was already on the conveyer belt, but remained behind the flaps.

The passengers were fed up with the wait when they climbed up and walked on the belt to get the suitcases themselves, said a spokesperson for the Marechaussee, the branch of the military tasked with protecting the airport.

“Of course, people cannot decide for themselves to enter into places where they are not allowed. It does not work that way,” said the spokesperson. “But given the situation and the long wait, the passengers got off with a warning,” he said.

Staff shortages at the airport have led to problems with baggage handling, in addition to long lines at security checkpoints. Many recent travelers have to wait several hours to collect their bags, if the luggage arrived at all.