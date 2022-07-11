A former municipal official from The Hague is suspected of forging passports for criminals, including Ridouan Taghi, the main suspect in the Marengo assassinations trial. M. van D. (50) will stand trial at the end of November with F. N. (40) at the court in Amsterdam, was revealed during a pre-trial hearing.

According to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), Van D. allowed herself to be bribed by N. and provided about 20 passports with false photos between May 2009 and October 2014. She allegedly received about 1,000 euros per passport.

N. supplied the passports to several criminal contracts, including Taghi, the OM said. The OM also suspects N. of laundering money, at least 16,000 euros.

The case came to light about two years ago. N., who is detained in another case, did not attend the hearing. According to his lawyer, he invokes his right to remain silent.

Van D. was there. She indicated that she could not afford a lawyer since she earns just above the income limit to be assigned one. Given the case's complexity, the court made an exception for her and assigned her a lawyer.

The trial is scheduled for November 28 and December 1.