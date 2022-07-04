A new day of farmers’ protests against the Cabinet’s nitrogen policy started early on Monday morning. Tractors have been spotted on the A7 at Drachten and the N34 at Gieten, Rijkswaterstaat reports. Activists arrived at several supermarkets’ distribution centers and the port in Lauwersoog. Actions are also expected at Schiphol and the port of Rotterdam.

Schiphol warned that farmers’ protests might lead to more traffic than usual on the roads on Monday, advising travelers to be well-prepared for their journey. “We advise traveling to Schiphol by public transport,” the airport said. Eindhoven Airport also warned of busy roads.

According to NH Nieuws, hotel rooms around Schiphol have all been booked by travelers worried they wouldn’t be able to reach the airport in time for their flights due to the farmers.

According to a spokesperson for the public works department, Rijkswaterstaat, there are no blockages on the highways yet, and the tractors’ presence isn’t causing traffic jams yet. “That is because there is still little traffic on the road at this time,” the spokesperson said.

BN De Stem reported that farmers blocked the Jumbo distribution center in Veghel around 5:00 a.m. According to the newspaper, they are there with about 50 tractors. The N279 near Veghel is also blocked by agricultural vehicles, according to the police.

NOS reported that farmers set up blockades at the Aldi distribution center in Drachten. RTV Oost said that 20 to 30 vehicles blocked the entrance to the Albert Heijn distribution center in Zwolle. There is also a blockade at the Jumbo distribution center near Raalte.

The fishing port of Lauwersoog in Groningen has been closed since late Sunday evening due to striking fishers, the port reported. They blocked off the harbor with their ships. “They have blocked everything. The fishing area is closed. No ship can get in or out,” the harbor master said.

Farmers previously said they “would shut down the whole of the Netherlands” out of dissatisfaction with the Cabinet’s nitrogen plans. They called on each other to take action at the airports, distribution centers, and the port of Rotterdam. Little is known about their plans. The police and Rijkswaterstaat called on people to get on the road well prepared and to keep an eye on the current situation on the road.

A survey by Hart van Nederland found that 54 percent of Netherlands residents support the farmers, but 43 percent think they’re going too far with their protests.

The Cabinet appointed Johan Remkes (VVD) to mediate between the government and the farmers. But many in the agriculture sector don’t support the choice.