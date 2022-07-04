It is another crowded day at Schiphol. Long lines of people are waiting under tents set up outside the departure hall. The arrivals hall is also very crowded. The feared farmers' protest at the airport has not yet materialized, but it did lead to more travelers arriving extra early. Eindhoven Airport is also struggling with long lines.

According to a Schiphol spokesperson, people arrived much earlier due to blockades by farmers with tractors on highways around the airport to ensure they were in time for their flight. “It is a busy time, but it’s flowing. Employees are doing their utmost to guide travelers. We are monitoring the situation.”

Due to the crowds at the departure hall, the airport asked people whose flights do not leave within four hours to wait at Schiphol Plaza to spread out the crowds. A security officer said that passenger flows are going reasonably well despite the large crowds.

Travel industry organization ANVR previously said that between 65,000 and 70,000 travelers would depart from Schiphol this Monday. The ANVR had therefore expressed its concerns about the possible farmers’ protests against the government’s nitrogen policy. For this reason, Schiphol asked travelers to come by train as much as possible.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee, a military policing force that is responsible for airport security, is at Schiphol with vans and shovels to act against any possible protesting farmers.

Eindhoven Airport is also facing long lines on Monday due to travelers arriving early in fear of getting stranded behind a farmers’ protest, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed.

Eindhoven Airport set up tents, so travelers do not have to wait outside in the blazing sun. The airport is also handing out water.

“It makes no sense to arrive at the airport five hours in advance. You cannot check in your baggage and go through security until three hours before departure. We see that there are travelers who have done so because of the announced possible protests,” said the spokesperson.

So far, there have been no protests at Eindhoven Airport.