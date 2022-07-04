Interpreters and translators have declared July 6 as "refused work day," when the approximately 600 language professionals affiliated with the Order of Registered Interpreters and Translators (ORT&V) will not take on any assignments for the government or commercial intermediaries. They are protesting against proposed changes that actually have a negative effect on them, the ORT&V announces.

It will be difficult for government agencies to find an interpreter or translator on Wednesday. A delegation will also go to the Tweede Kamer to follow a so-called two-minute debate that the SP has requested. According to the ORT&V, Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz (Justice and Security) continues to emphasize that "proposed changes to the system of calling interpreters and translators for government contracts and the associated fee structure are an improvement for the interpreters and translators: they could negotiate their rates and conditions."

But in practice, that turns out not to be the case, said a spokesperson for the ORT&V. The much desired market forces are not only absent, but professional interpreters who demand a reasonable fee are no longer employed by the commercial intermediaries. "This leads to a significant deterioration in the quality of services, which is already noticeable in various areas of the functioning of the rule of law."

In May, government interpreters and translators also spent several weeks refusing to work to protest pay and working conditions.