Gov't interpreters, translators extend refusal to work
Interpreters and translators employed by the government are extending their refusal to work until May 13, according to professional association Order of Register Interpreters and Translators (ORT&V). The decision was announced after the first week of the refusal did not earn a response from the Ministry of Justice and Security.
"Unfortunately, there has been no response from the ministry," said ORT&V chairman Fedde Dijkstra.
Self-employed interpreters and translators working for the government say they are not able to negotiate decent pay or working conditions. Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Justice and Security) recently said she wanted to raise the minimum rate the profession was paid, but ORT&V rejected this suggestion.
The association called the offer "a cigar from its own box" –– a seeming gift that workers would ultimately have to pay for themselves. Although Yeşilgöz-Zegerius proposed an increase in minimum compensation, the decision would also abolish workers' ability to charge travel costs. This would result in a net loss for interpreters and translators, ORT&V argued.
The refusal to work excludes jobs that are already scheduled and life-threatening situations, according to ORT&V.