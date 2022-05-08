Interpreters and translators employed by the government are extending their refusal to work until May 13, according to professional association Order of Register Interpreters and Translators (ORT&V). The decision was announced after the first week of the refusal did not earn a response from the Ministry of Justice and Security.

"Unfortunately, there has been no response from the ministry," said ORT&V chairman Fedde Dijkstra.

Self-employed interpreters and translators working for the government say they are not able to negotiate decent pay or working conditions. Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Justice and Security) recently said she wanted to raise the minimum rate the profession was paid, but ORT&V rejected this suggestion.

The association called the offer "a cigar from its own box" –– a seeming gift that workers would ultimately have to pay for themselves. Although Yeşilgöz-Zegerius proposed an increase in minimum compensation, the decision would also abolish workers' ability to charge travel costs. This would result in a net loss for interpreters and translators, ORT&V argued.

The refusal to work excludes jobs that are already scheduled and life-threatening situations, according to ORT&V.