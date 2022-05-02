Government-employed interpreters and translators will refuse assignments for a number of days from Monday because they believe they are not earning enough. They are also raising concerns about the government's procurement policy.

Recently, responsible Minister of Justice and Security, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, said she wanted to raise the minimum rate for this profession, but the Professional Association ORT&V (Order of Register Interpreters and Translators) called that a cigar from its own box.

Yesilgöz wants to increase the minimum compensation from 43.89 euros to 55 euros gross per hour by January 1 at the latest. This would be detrimental, interpreters argue, because call-out charges would be abolished. Highly skilled court interpreters would actually lose 35 percent, partly because of this.

IND interpreters and interception interpreters, who listen in on telephone taps, will get about 10 euros extra, chairman Fedde Dijkstra said earlier. The IND is the government's immigration and naturalization service.

Members of the profession also stopped working for a week in February. The rates for interpreters and translators working for the government have not been indexed since 1981.