The monkeypox virus is spreading at an increased speed in the Netherlands. The virus has so far been diagnosed in 352 people, reports the RIVM, the Dutch public health institute.

The figures show that 64 new cases have emerged compared to data released last Thursday. This increase was considerably more significant than the rate of increase in recent weeks.

A child of primary school age is among the people who have contracted the virus. It is not known how that child became infected, but according to the RIVM sexual abuse is not suspected. The virus spreads through skin-to-skin contact, which can also occur outside of sexual activity.

The other infected people are men, and most of them are men who engage in sexual acts with other men. It was previously announced that some of the infected men attended the Darklands Festival in Belgium. This fetish festival was identified as a possible superspreader event. Darklands was held about two months ago, from May 4-9. When someone becomes infected, it can take anywhere from 5 to 21 days for people to develop the first symptoms. That means the people who are now testing positive did not contract the virus during Darklands.

The RIVM warned last Monday that the upcoming Pride events in Amsterdam and other cities could lead to a "more intensive spread" of the monkeypox virus within the Netherlands. The most famous of these in the Netherlands, Pride Amsterdam, is held from July 30 to August 7. Additionally, there are several other events at the end of July, like Roze Woensdag in Nijmegen, Roze Maandag in Tilburg, Pride Amersfoort, and the Milkshake Festival in Amsterdam.

Those who contract monkeypox can suffer from fever, headache, muscle aches and general malaise. After a few days, a rash with blisters appears on the skin. People do not usually become seriously ill from an infection.

One patient in the Netherlands was hospitalized for the treatment of skin complaints associated with the infection. He has since recovered and has returned home.