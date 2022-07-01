A needle found on a suspect arrested for possible needle spiking at a festival in The Hauge last month contained traces of substances that occur in cocaine, heroin, and cutters, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old man with no fixed residence was arraigned on Thursday. The magistrate extended his pre-trial custody by 30 days.

The man is suspected of stabbing people with a hypodermic needle at The Hague Outdoor dance festival in the Zuiderpark on June 18. He was arrested after a bystander noticed him jabbing a woman. The authorities are charging him with aggravated assault.

Several more people who believe they were stabbed with a needle at The Hague Outdoor have since come forward, the OM said. They were all informed about the substances found in the hypodermic needle and referred to the appropriate care providers.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect will appear in court again on July 19.