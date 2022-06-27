Two Dutch people sustained severe injuries in northern Italy when they crashed their rike over a cliff. While driving downhill towards Brenzone, they made a turn, went over a cliff, and fell dozens of meters, NU.nl reports based on information from local media.

The two victims were part of a group of seven Dutch tourists touring the mountain roads near Lake Garda on a trike and two scooters. The road is known for its many hairpin turns.

Two of the three Dutch people on the trike were seriously hurt, and the third sustained minor injuries. Two of the scooter riders also suffered minor injuries on the same turn.

Bystanders offered first aid while the emergency services responded to the scene. The fire brigade, the police, and the special Alps emergency team assisted in the rescue.