Police arrested an underage French boy driving a stolen car in Amersfoort this morning. He was apprehended after a chase as he sped down the highway, RTV Utrecht reports.

The stolen car's license plate was recognized on the A15 and officers then located the vehicle on the A27. The driver refused to stop for the police and a chase ensued down the A28 into the center of Amersfoort.

The driver crashed the stolen car into another car parked on the Molenstraat. The stolen car was so damaged from the crash that it could no longer drive at full speed, and the French boy got out of the car and began running instead.

He has been taken into custody to see whether he is hurt. Police are still investigating what he should be charged with.