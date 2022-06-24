Grocery prices in the Netherlands have increased by a massive 15.5 percent since September, according to research agency GfK’s shopping trolly study. In September, the shopping trolley with 55 basic products cost 100 euros. In mid-May, it cost 115.60 euros, De Telegraaf reports.

GfK fills the trolley with 55 products customers buy most at Dutch supermarkets, covering A-brands and house brands at nine supermarkets representing almost 92 percent of the Netherlands’ total supermarket turnover. These are Albert Heijn, Jumbo, Lidl, Aldi, Coop, Dirk, Dekamarkt, Hoogvliet, and Plus.

“We know that the 55 basic products are representative of purchasing behavior,” Norman Buysse, retail director at GfK, said to the newspaper. “It is really the basic range of the most popular items. A liter of semi-skimmed milk, whole wheat bread, toothpaste, flour, margarine, all products we all buy regularly.”

“A-brands have risen in price more than house brands,” said Buysse. “Branded product manufacturers have a stronger negotiating position and can pass on price increases more quickly. House brand manufacturers may also have longer-running contracts. In both A-brands and house brands, coffee prices increased a lot because the harvest failed.”

Another contributing factor may be supermarkets’ fear of getting an “expensive” reputation, so they may hesitate longer to increase the prices of their own brands.

“An increase of 15.5 percent is huge,” Buysse said to the newspaper. “Inflation can easily reach 20 percent this year.”