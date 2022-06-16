Schiphol airport will cancel dozens of flights per day this summer, sources close to the airport told De Telegraaf. The airport requested space to cancel up to 30 percent of the flights but expects to cancel slightly fewer, according to the newspaper's sources.

Hundreds of thousands of travelers will have to be rebooked, or their flight moved to a regional airport. "The airlines have call teams ready, who have to rebook or cancel travelers in the coming days. It is a drama," an insider said.

Staff shortages in baggage handling and security have been causing massive crowds at Schiphol almost constantly since the start of the May holidays.

Schiphol asked airlines to cancel flights, but as no airline volunteered to do so, the airport is stepping in itself, the Telegraaf wrote. It is not yet known which flights Schiphol will cancel. An internal letter from the travel agencies' association ANVR showed that it mainly involves flights between mid-July and mid-August.

It's easier to rebook a passenger with only a plane ticket than one with a package holiday, which includes things like hotel reservations and car rentals. According to the newspaper, checking hand luggage is a particular problem at the airport. So Schiphol may choose to mainly cancel departing flights.