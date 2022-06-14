Afternoon temperatures in the Netherlands will climb higher and higher as the week continues, maybe reaching 31 degrees in the south on Saturday, according to meteorological institute KNMI. But the weekend won't be all sunshine. There is a solid chance of thunderstorms on Saturday. And the weather will turn cooler from Sunday.

But first, there are still several weekdays to get through. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with some cloud cover forming throughout the day. No rain is expected. Maximums will range between 18 on the Wadden and 24 degrees in the south of the country.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer, with afternoon temperatures ranging from 21 degrees in the north to 27 degrees in the south. Thursday and Friday will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with maximums in the mid to high twenties. The KNMI expects little to no rain on these days.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, with especially the south seeing thermometers climbing to or above a tropical 30 degrees Celsius. "But there is also a chance of several showers and thunderstorms," the KNMI said.

Sunday will be much cloudier and cooler than the preceding days, according to the current expectations. Maximums will range between 16 and 22 degrees and the sun will shine only about 30 percent of the day.