Monday, June 13, 2022 - 12:10
Dutch hunter, mistaken for boar, shot in German forest
A 54-year-old Dutchman was seriously injured during a wild boar hunt in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate during the early hours of Saturday morning. Another Dutchman accidentally shot him. This 65-year-old hunter mistook his compatriot for a wild boar, the German police said in a press release.
The seriously injured man was taken to a hospital for first aid and then admitted to a clinic for specialist care. His condition is stable and not life-threatening.
The victim assisted the other Dutchman during a hunt near Niedersohren. The German authorities launched a criminal investigation against the hunter. The police seized the weapon used to shoot the victim.
Reporting by ANP.