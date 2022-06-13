A 54-year-old Dutchman was seriously injured during a wild boar hunt in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate during the early hours of Saturday morning. Another Dutchman accidentally shot him. This 65-year-old hunter mistook his compatriot for a wild boar, the German police said in a press release.

The seriously injured man was taken to a hospital for first aid and then admitted to a clinic for specialist care. His condition is stable and not life-threatening.

The victim assisted the other Dutchman during a hunt near Niedersohren. The German authorities launched a criminal investigation against the hunter. The police seized the weapon used to shoot the victim.