The police have found the suspected weapon that was used on Sunday morning on a terrace in Tilburg. Shots were heard around 12:20 a.m. on a terrace on the Heuvelring in the center of the Brabant city. A 29-year-old man from Tilburg was injured in the shooting incident. He has been transferred to the hospital.

After the shooting, two suspects ran away. One of the two, a 22-year-old man, has been arrested and is still being held for questioning on Sunday. The other man fled despite a warning shot from the police. Police found the suspected weapon on his escape route. It is being examined for traces.

It was busy in the city center of Tilburg because of a music event. "The incident happened on a terrace just around the corner from a place where there was a performance," said a spokesperson. Shortly after the incident, police took to Twitter to say that the matter was under control and that there was no longer any danger or threat to visitors to the city center.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting incident. Police are looking for witnesses and footage of the incident.