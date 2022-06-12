One person was injured in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the Heuvelring in the center of Tilburg. Police have arrested a suspect and are looking for a second person, they said.

At the time, the center was crowded with people attending nightlife and a music event. After the shooting, the two suspects first got into a car and drove away, then later continued on foot. Police apprehended one of the suspects and have them in custody, but are still searching for the other suspect, according to Brabants Dagblad.

The police briefly cordoned the area off, which blocked some people from reaching their bikes and forced them to return home via different streets, according to Brabants Dagblad. The victim of the shooting is in the hospital, according to the police.

Police have not yet said what the motive for the shooting could be.