A police officer was punched repeatedly, taking several blows to the head early Sunday morning in Tilburg. The officer suffered multiple injuries as a result.

The officer was on a bicycle around 3:10 a.m. and rode over the Korte Heuvel in the Noord-Brabant city, where he saw two men fighting outside a cafe. One of the men was hitting the other with closed fists.

The officer stepped in to separate the two. When attempting this, one of the men used a closed fist to strike the police officer’s head several times.

The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old man from Tilburg. He was arrested at the scene.

The officer had several forehead wounds, and also suffered from pain in his right eye. He also complained of a headache. He was transported to an after-hours medical clinic for initial evaluation and treatment.