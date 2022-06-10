The relay strikes in regional public transport are hitting Noord-Holland this weekend. On Saturday, no scheduled bus services will run to and from Schiphol. Travelers in Amstelveen, Purmerend, Zaandam, and Haarlem should also take potential bus stoppages into account.

The strike is part of the relay strike organized by the trade union FNV. The union wants to reinforce its call for better working conditions with the campaign.

The strike is highly inconvenient for Schiphol. In addition to affecting travelers, the strike will also make it more difficult for potential employees to get to the job market the airport is holding on Saturday. Dozens of companies at the airport are trying to recruit people to work at Schiphol. FNV previously said it would embrace this initiative.

Transit companies Connexxion and EBS both warned travelers to take note of the strike. "We advise you to opt for a different form of transport on Saturday," EBS said on Twitter.

Trade union CNV is not participating in the regional public transport strike. CNV members have accepted the employers’ final offer with a two-thirds majority. It is, therefore, possible that some buses will run.

A total of 13,000 people work in regional public transport.