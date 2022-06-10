A man died at the Vion slaughterhouse in Tilburg after being attacked by a bull, the police said. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. An ambulance and trauma helicopter responded to the scene, but paramedics could do nothing for the man. He died at the scene.

The Social Affairs and Employment Inspectorate will investigate the incident. A spokesperson told Omroep Brabant that the bull likely attacked the man while they were loading and unloading the animals. She would provide no further information until after the investigation is completed.

The slaughterhouse is on Enschotsestraat in Tilburg. The police cordoned off two trucks near the warehouse where the animals enter. The ambulance also parked near the trucks on Friday morning, according to Omroep Brabant.

Vion confirmed the tragic accident to the broadcaster. "We deeply regret the accident and are devastated. We are cooperating with the investigation. As long as that is ongoing, we will not comment further," a spokesperson said. They would not confirm whether the man who died was a Vion employee.

The fate of the bull is unclear.