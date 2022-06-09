There was little support for a New Year's fireworks ban in parliament in a debate on Wednesday evening. GroenLinks and the PvdD want to permanently ban consumer fireworks, but a majority in the Tweede Kamer has doubts about the parties' bill.

Various parties, including the VVD, CDA, and SP, point out that the rules for fireworks have already become stricter. The government banned heavier fireworks in the F3 category in 2020.

The parties first want to see what effect that ban has. According to them, the past two years did not give a good picture of this because of the temporary fireworks bans implemented due to the coronavirus. The critical MPs also think that people will resort to illegal and often more dangerous fireworks if consumer fireworks are banned.

GroenLinks and PvdD want to ban consumer fireworks because hundreds of people are injured by them every New Year’s. They also pointed out the environmental pollution and stress to animals caused by fireworks.

Coalition party D66 called it “a dilemma.” MP Kiki Hagen said a total ban is “clearer,” but a partial ban can be “more precise.” The party wants to know to what extent the authorities can enforce a total ban.

ChristenUnie and SGP are in favor of a total ban. The Christian parties do want to add an exception for, for example, village- or neighborhood associations.

The debate will continue at a later date after the bill submitters Jesse Klaver (GroenLinks) and Esther Ouwehand (PvdD) respond to the comments of the Tweede Kamer.