The police still had no luck finding a small aircraft that crashed somewhere in the Caland Canal near Rotterdam on Sunday. On Wednesday morning, they'll continue their search to find the wreckage and victims, the police said on Twitter.

Two people were on board the aircraft, likely from Norway. The Norwegian police said on Tuesday that two Norwegian people have been missing since the crash - an adult and a child of schoolgoing age, De Telegraaf reports. The Dutch police have not confirmed the identity of the missing victims.

The plane took off in eastern Germany on Sunday and was on its way to France. At 6:50 p.m., a Port of Rotterdam patrol ship found debris, clothing, and life jackets near the end of the Caland Canal and alerted the emergency services. It is unclear when the plane crashed or what happened to it.