A small plane crashed into the water in the Rotterdam port area on Sunday, the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Security Region stated. Two people were said to have been on board, and rescuers were searching for them in the Calandkanaal, a water channel there.

“[The aircraft] took off from eastern Germany earlier today and was en route to France,” the security office said.

Debris was found at the scene bearing the registration number of a smaller type of aircraft. It has not been revealed what brand or model of aircraft went down.

Items of clothing were found at the scene of the accident. An oil trail was also visible.

Emergency services such as rescuers from the KNRM, the fire service, and the police were looking for victims in the water with a diverse array of equipment. Professional divers were on their way Sunday evening to search at a depth of 24 meters. A helicopter was also deployed.

By 10 p.m., authorities said the response had transitioned from a rescue to a recovery operation. That was after over two hours of searching for the victims.

“The fire brigade is currently using an underwater drone with sonar. This drone can detect and locate objects below the surface. This way you can dive in a targeted and safe way,” the security office said.

The Dutch Safety Board announced that it would send representatives to the Rotterdam port area on Sunday evening for an exploratory investigation into the situation. The board’s tasks include investigating the underlying cause of incidents.

A spokesperson for the Rotterdam The Hague Airport said earlier Sunday that the aircraft was not known to them.