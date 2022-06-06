Emergency services are still searching the Caland Canal near Rotterdam for the victims and wreckage of a plane that crashed into the water on Sunday. Up to two people were on the plane. The chance that they are still alive is "actually nil," a spokesperson for the security region said to NOS.

The plane took off in eastern Germany on Sunday and was on its way to France. At 6:50 p.m., a Port of Rotterdam patrol ship found debris, clothing, and life jackets near the end of the Caland Canal. It is unclear when the plane crashed or what happened to it.

The search and rescue mission turned into a salvage operation because it was "reasonably expected" that the occupants were no longer alive, the security region spokesperson said to the broadcaster. The searchers found part of the plane's wing and an oil trail overnight.

The security region thinks the wreckage sunk to the bottom of the canal at a depth of about 25 meters. Divers and an underwater drone, which uses sonar to locate and record underwater objects, are currently searching for the plane.