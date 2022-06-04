The suspect from Geleen arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 9-year-old boy, Gino van der Straeten, is 22-year-old Donny M., according to 1Limburg and the Limburg police. His lawyer said earlier that he is suspected of kidnapping.

After multiple days of searching for the missing boy, a body was found at a house in Geleen on Opbraakstraat near Landgraaf on Saturday morning, according to 1Limburg. Police believe it is the body of 9-year-old Gino. They have not revealed whether the body was found at the suspect's home. However, 1Limburg reports the suspect was arrested in the area.

Names and photos of someone said to be involved in the boy's disappearance are currently circulating social media. The police have called for these posts to be taken down immediately, saying they do not concern the suspect in the case.

A press conference about the missing 9-year-old will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Limburg police headquarters.

Gino was last seen on Wednesday, when he went missing in the evening after going to play football at a playground in Kerkrade. His family searched for him all night and an Amber Alert was issued on Thursday. Since then, police and volunteer searchers have been scouring the surrounding area for the boy.

Gino usually lives in Maastricht with his mother, but was staying in Kerkrade with his older sister due to his mother's illness. Kerkrade is about 30 kilometers away from Geleen, where the body was found.