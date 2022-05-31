Schiphol is scrambling to find solutions to the crowds and staff shortages it's facing, all under the looming threat of a strike if it doesn't present a plan that suits trade union FNV by tomorrow.

After chaos at the airport last summer, when "everything that could go wrong did go wrong," FNV warned Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop that something had to be done about the staff shortages and workload on current staff before June 1. If not, this would be a "hot summer," the trade union said.

Since FNV set the June 1 deadline, Schiphol has met with the trade unions several times. On Sunday, they reached a preliminary agreement on a "summer bonus" for staff, but not enough to ease FNV's concerns.

On Tuesday, the airport is again in talks with the trade unions.

Last week, Schiphol presented a plan of action to cope with the crowds in the summer, including recruiting more employees, increasing wages, and improving the flow of passengers. The airport is also talking with airlines about decreasing the number of flights.

Chaos broke out at Schiphol airport on April 23, the first weekend of the May vacation, and has persisted ever since. The airport faced massive queues, passengers missing flights, and even incidents of aggression. Last week, the fire department handed out cookies and juice to people waiting in line because some were fainting from spending too much time on their feet.

CEO Dick Benschop will face a critical Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, on Tuesday evening to explain how things got so out of hand at the Netherlands' main airport.