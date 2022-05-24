Trade union FNV is threatening large-scale labor actions at Schiphol because the workload of baggage handlers and security officers, among others, remains too high. The union wants to reach an agreement with the airport before June 1 on easing working conditions.

"Something big has to happen," said FNV campaign manager Joost van Doesburg. The airport was extremely crowded over the past few days. "I am shocked, and the members are frustrated," said Van Doesburg about the queues on Sunday and Monday. "It is completely out of control. Staff members are literally falling over." According to him, security guards and baggage handlers will not keep working with such enormous crowds until after the summer holidays.

FNV previously also said that an agreement must be reached before the summer. The union wants Schiphol to make it more attractive to work at the airport and adapt the amount of work to the number of available employees. According to the union, the number of flights will have to be reduced to achieve this. Van Doesburg will continue to talk with a delegation from the airport on Wednesday but could not say whether that delegation will include Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop.

According to Van Doesburg, Schiphol ignored warnings from the workplace for months. Staff members also expected it to become quieter after the May holiday, but that did not happen.

Until the summer holidays, Schiphol expects daily passenger numbers comparable to those during the May holiday. Then the airport had to ask airlines to cancel flights due to crowds and staff shortages. Some airlines diverted flights to Rotterdam and Eindhoven.