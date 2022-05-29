People leaving their holiday destinations on Sunday will likely end up in traffic jams. Traffic is particularly backed up on the roads from Zeeland, on the Veluwe and toward the German border, according to the ANWB. Jams are expected to continue through the afternoon.

Around noon, there were around 125 kilometers worth of traffic jams, according to the ANWB. Vacationers are leaving Zeeland after the long Ascension weekend, causing traffic jams on the A58, N57 and N59, Rijkswaterstaat announced on Twitter.

Tourists on Texel also get into a traffic jam on the N501 on their way to the ferry service, according to the ANP. They must take into account 40 minutes extra travel time from Den Burg to the boat.

There are also closures on stretches of road along the A12 toward Utrecht, the A20 both ways and the N7 in the direction of the German border, according to the ANWB. Routes are also slowed around major cities like Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.

Last week saw the worst evening rush hour of the year. The ANWB also credited this to the beginning of the long Ascension weekend for many people.