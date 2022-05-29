A car drove away and left three cyclists seriously injured after an accident early Sunday morning in Eindhoven. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in a roundabout at Boschdijk and Kronehoefstraat, according to Eindhovens Dagblad.

One of the cyclists was taken to the hospital and all of their bicycles were considerably damaged. "[The driver] drove on and left the cyclists in a helpless condition," a police officer said.

The police are looking for the driver of a gray car, which could be a Volkswagen Golf. The driver sped away down Kronehoefstraat after the accident, according to the police.