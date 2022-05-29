Many passengers are expected again at Schiphol Airport on Sunday, because many people are returning after a long Ascension Day weekend. As a result, baggage and cargo handlers will likely have to process much more baggage than on normal days.

New consultations are scheduled for Monday between the airport and the trade unions FNV and CNV about the staff shortage and work pressure. The unions want an agreement to be reached on tackling the workload before June 1. Otherwise demonstrations will follow. At the beginning of the May holiday, chaos ensued at the airport due to a strike caused by angry employees about the workload, which is high due to staff shortages.

The coronavirus pandemic cost many airport staff their jobs and many of those who left did not return because they found more highly paying jobs elsewhere. People also want to go on holiday again now that the travel restrictions in many countries are gone. Since the May holidays, this combination, coupled with the staff shortage of security guards and baggage handlers, has caused enormous crowds and long lines at the airport.