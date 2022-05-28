The weekend weather will be cool and precipitous. Saturday will likely only reach 15 degrees Celsius, with a 40% chance of sunshine. Sunday will be similarly chilly with a 50% chance of precipitation, according to meteorological institute, KNMI.

On Saturday winds will be reasonably high at around 24 kilometers per hour. This will be paired with a 30% chance of rain and low temperatures.

Winds will be gentler on Sunday, at around 16 kilometers per hour. There is only a 30% chance of sunshine, but it could be a precipitous day.

Temperatures will climb next week. Wednesday and Thursday will feel particularly balmy with the weather set to reach 24 degrees. However, precipitation will also remain highest on these days at around a 60% chance. Monday and Tuesday will feel cool with a 40% chance of precipitation on both days. Winds will stay in the 16-24 kilometers per hour range throughout next week, except on Tuesday when a calmer day is expected.