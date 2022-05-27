Despite uproar two years ago around the "anti-gay declaration" that reformed Christian schools made parents sign, very little has changed. In their most recent online school guides and identity profiles, 36 out of 161 schools still denounce sexual relations between two people of the same gender. Two years ago, 29 schools did so, Pointer reports based on its own investigation.

Most of the schools that openly speak out against same-sex relationships do so with statements like: "Sexuality in the Bible has to do with forming an unbreakable bond in a marriage between one man and one woman and is given a place in the light of this." According to Pointer, this or similar texts appear in the 36 schools' online profiles or similar documents.

Of the schools that do not explicitly state they're against same-sex sexual relationships, the majority still appear to disapprove. Almost all reformed schools are affiliated with the Reformed School Education Association (VGS), 175 schools with nearly 68,000 pupils. The VGS schools said in a joint statement: "On the basis of the Bible, sexuality belongs in a relationship between one man and one woman."

VGS chairman Pieter Moens told Pointer that the schools affiliated with the association offer their pupils a socially safe place to learn. "From our faith and confession, we think that a homosexual way of life is not in line with the Bible. If you think that is not right, then you will also try to keep your pupils away from it. Even if it is completely against the law. We are very aware of this," he said.

Pointer also looked into the Bijbels Beraad Man / Vrouw (M/V), to which VGS is a member. The organization, which includes Orthodox Catholics, Reformed, and Evangelicals, fights against sexual diversity and the "gay lobby." The organization hosts guest lectures and workshops at VGS schools to help students "become a man or woman after God's own heart." "Such a life is the only real answer to the world's gender ideology," Pointer quoted the organization.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science told Pointer that it wants to monitor the schools even more closely. "Concerns about this have not diminished in the past years."