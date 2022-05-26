Strikes are looming in the butcher's sector, especially among staff at the industrial butcher shops that often supply supermarkets, trade union FNV said. This comes after the expiry of an ultimatum that the union had issued to employers for a better collective labor agreement. The employers reject the ultimatum, stating that indefinite strikes and work stoppages are unacceptable.

FNV director John Klijn said that staff in industrial butcher shops are very willing to take action and that strikes may start from Monday. These large butcher shops could come to a standstill, which could endanger the supply of supermarkets with meat products, according to Klijn. The sector employs about 13,000 people, 5,000 of whom work in large companies and the rest in small butcher shops.

The employers are offering, among other things, a wage increase of seven percent over two years. But according to FNV, this is insufficient, partly because of the high inflation. The CNV trade union did agree with the collective labor agreement proposal and will submit it to the members. The Royal Dutch Butchers' Association (KNS) said that the negotiated result achieved represents a strong improvement for all employees in the sector.