Schiphol Airport expects another crowded day at departures on Thursday due to the Ascension Day long weekend. Today is again a peak day for departing travelers. Due to staff shortages among the airport's security officers and baggage handlers, the airport expects long lines for travelers, just like the past days.

On Wednesday, Schiphol consulted with trade unions about solving the workload for employees. Trade union FNV previously said it would take action if the is no agreement with the airport by June 1. Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop was not personally present at the talks on Wednesday.

Schiphol called the talks constructive and said there was a common goal to reach an agreement by June 1. Another meeting is scheduled for Monday.

The airport has been facing chaotic conditions since the start of the May holiday. On April 23, the first weekend of the May holiday, chaos ensued due to an unannounced strike by baggage handlers. The airport also has a serious shortage of security guards, which has resulted in people having to queue for hours and missing their flights over the past few days.