Riots in Rotterdam after Feyenoord's loss; 72 arrested, 2 cops hurt
The police arrested 72 people in Rotterdam on Wednesday evening after Feyenoord lost the Conference League final against AS Roma. People were restless in several places in the city.
The riot police carried out multiple charges and used water hoses on Coolsingel and Hofplein to clear the streets. Rioters threw fireworks and torches. They also pelted police officers with stones, glasses, and bottles. Two cops suffered minor injuries when a glass and a rock struck them.
A police spokesperson said that there were riots in several places in the city. Firecrackers could be heard in the city center in particular. The rioters also caused "significant damage," the spokesperson said, including to a tram and a bus.
The police said that more arrests could follow and called on bystanders to share surveillance camera footage so that rioters could be identified.
Peace returned to the city around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Reporting by ANP.