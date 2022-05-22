Twenty people were injured when a farm trailer overturned behind a tractor in the Overijssel town of Losser. Four people had to be taken to hospital by ambulance and the rest went to the hospital or the general practitioner, according to the police.

Members of football club KVV Losser were standing on the cart to celebrate a championship party. Police have not released any information about the severity of the injuries. According to regional media, some people suffered broken bones.

The police are still investigating how the accident happened. The incident took place on the Havezatensingel around 8:30 p.m.

Mayor Gerrit Jan Kok was shocked by the accident. He thanked the emergency services, including those from Germany. "We deeply sympathize with the injured, their families, the club members and others involved," he said. "Our first concern goes out to the young people who experienced the accident. They are received and cared for where necessary."

The football club confirmed late Saturday night on social media that "some members" were injured. "Fortunately, we can announce that most members are now in the canteen with us. Unfortunately, a few members have also gone to the hospital and are well cared for there. We sympathize with them and their families and wish them a speedy recovery!"