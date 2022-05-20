Limburg will be hit hard by thunderstorms this afternoon. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code orange warning for the province. Noord-Brabant and Gelderland can also expect stormy weather. A code yellow warning is in place for them.

By 10 a.m., the KNMI only issued the Code Orange warning for Limburg. The province is under the stricter warning level for three hours starting at 1 p.m., with a milder storm warning also in effect one hour before and after.



"In south Limburg in particular, there is a risk of (very) heavy wind gusts of over 100 km/h, localized flooding, and large hail of two centimeters or more. This can cause damage and danger from falling trees, flying objects, and lightning strikes," the KNMI said.

The Achterhoek region in the east of Gelderland could also see the formation of a supercell, which can cause severe storming in the area. "Large hailstones, gusts of wind, and in the most extreme case it means that a whirlwind can occur. Also known as a 'tornado,'" said Weerplaza weather forecaster Raymond Klaassen in an interview with Omroep Gelderland.

"If [a supercell] happens, then there will be a big problem. There will be damage to houses and nature areas," he continued.

For now, only a Code Yellow applies to Noord-Brabant and Gelderland from noon until 5 p.m. There's a chance of hail, lightning strikes, downpours, and strong winds with gusts up to 75 kilometers per hour. "Traffic and outside activities may be hindered. Avoid open water and open areas, and don't shelter under trees. Follow weather reports and warnings," the KNMI said.

Dutch infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat also said the storm would likely affect the situation on the roads during the afternoon. Specifically, in Limburg, "traffic there will be affected by hail, gusts of wind, and heavy rainfall," the organization said on Twitter.

According to the European air traffic control organization, Eurocontrol, aircraft flying through the Maastricht area may face “moderate to high delays” as the weather begins to impact the region. The Maastricht Aachen Airport has four arrivals and departures scheduled for the afternoon.

Further west of there, a few delays were announced at the Eindhoven Airport though it was not immediately clear if that was due to expected inclement weather. Eurocontrol also warned of the possibility of delays at the Brussels Airport, an airport that is sometimes frequented by residents of the Netherlands.

This is the second storm in as many days to trigger a code orange warning in the southeast of the Netherlands. Thursday's storms caused flooded cellars, lost cargo on highways, and train traffic problems due to branches and other items blown onto overhead lines and the tracks.